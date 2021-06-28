Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

