Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 112,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,243,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

