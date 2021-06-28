Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,811 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $89,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $139.70 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

