Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM opened at $359.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.81 and a 52-week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

