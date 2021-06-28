Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $424.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $360.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.15.

MLM stock opened at $359.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $198.81 and a 52 week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

