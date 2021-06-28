Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 6,460 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO stock opened at $280.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.51 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

