Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Translate Bio stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.57 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

