Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $883,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 341,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 347,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $15,656,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

