Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $1.59 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $430.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.29. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

