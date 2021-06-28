Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 217,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $810.28 million, a P/E ratio of -203.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.