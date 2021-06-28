Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

SBGI opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,878 shares of company stock worth $18,032,159. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

