MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $554,656.62 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,409.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

