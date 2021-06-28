Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $50,449.29 and $20.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006625 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,150 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.