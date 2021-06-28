Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Director Glenn Tate Acquires 2,600 Shares

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Director Glenn Tate purchased 2,600 shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.81 per share, with a total value of C$20,315.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,684.54.

MDP stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.75. 40,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.43. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

