Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 88.6% in June

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 1,414,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,868,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,669,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,606,188. Medican Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Medican Enterprises alerts:

Medican Enterprises Company Profile

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.