Meggitt’s (MGGT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MGGT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 484.35. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

