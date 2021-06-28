Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 630 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

BAH stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

