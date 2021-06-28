Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $396.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

