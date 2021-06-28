Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.12.

VLO stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

