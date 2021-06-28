Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.10 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 441.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.