Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 99.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,695,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,710,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,546,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $101.92 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

