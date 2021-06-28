Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $735,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 49.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 16.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 22.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.13 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

