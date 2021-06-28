Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

