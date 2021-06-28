Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $779,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.