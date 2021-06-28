Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 341 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $208.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

