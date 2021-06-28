Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after buying an additional 230,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

