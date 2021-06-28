Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $252,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $457.98 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $466.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.07. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

