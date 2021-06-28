Meridian Network Price Tops $0.0458 on Top Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $501,693.45 and $99,963.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

