Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $272.85 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

