Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ METX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -2.34. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

