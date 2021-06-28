Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ METX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -2.34. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.