MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

