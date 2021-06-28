Micron Technology (MU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MU opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

