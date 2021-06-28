MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Up 8.3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.20. 9,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 700,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.