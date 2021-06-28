Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.72, but opened at 3.93. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 3.81, with a volume of 40,655 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

