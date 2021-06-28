MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $544.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $382,245.30 and approximately $544.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,355.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,091.00 or 0.06086404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.59 or 0.01460001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00400734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00128716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00621812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00451986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00338611 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

