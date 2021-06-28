Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,335 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

