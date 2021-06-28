Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after buying an additional 578,593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,718.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GGAL opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.