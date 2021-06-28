Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,045 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $139.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

