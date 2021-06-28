Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,425 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

