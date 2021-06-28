Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.39 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

