Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post $29.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $52.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

