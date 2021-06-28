Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

