Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Digital Media Solutions worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Shares of DMS stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.