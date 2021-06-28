Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $95.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $222.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $151.35 and a 12 month high of $222.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

