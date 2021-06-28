Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLO opened at $35.28 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

