Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 574,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. X4 Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $29,162.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,966 shares of company stock worth $187,074. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

