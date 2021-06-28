Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. InnovAge comprises about 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INNV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $27,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $26,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $21,834,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $12,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $12,250,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

