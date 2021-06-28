Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCAQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,992,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

