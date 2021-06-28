Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $126,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,705,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,811,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,142,000.

OCDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

