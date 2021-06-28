Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,508,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,599,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,075,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.40 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.